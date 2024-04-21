Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $136.83 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.04.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

