Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Shares Up 2%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.53. 722,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,363,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 55,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.