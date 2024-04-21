Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Domino’s Pizza worth $38,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $473.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.83 and a 200-day moving average of $414.46. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $479.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.90.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

