Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,625 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 43,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 3,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

