Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

DYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $316,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $316,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,495,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,888,532 shares of company stock valued at $44,687,450. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

