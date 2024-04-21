e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 1.8% After Insider Selling

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $162.94 and last traded at $164.50. 233,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,531,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.51.

Specifically, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,893,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,325 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,870,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,961,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,545,000 after buying an additional 47,142 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

