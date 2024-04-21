Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Raised to $575.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $531.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $539.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $509.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.57.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

