Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Raised to $604.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $602.00 to $604.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s current price.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $531.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its position in Elevance Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,235,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.