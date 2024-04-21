Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 2%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $729.50 and last traded at $731.15. Approximately 1,080,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,037,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $745.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $763.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.53. The company has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

