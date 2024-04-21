Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $241.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $276.00 to $241.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $216.20 on Friday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

