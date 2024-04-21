Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $216.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Equifax by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $1,767,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.