Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Essex Property Trust worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $967,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.37.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $235.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.40 and its 200-day moving average is $230.85. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.31%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

