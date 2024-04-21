Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ETD stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $808.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $44,187,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $23,880,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.