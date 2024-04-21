Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 85,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,476,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $595.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.