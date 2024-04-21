Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,617 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

