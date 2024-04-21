Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $114.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.43 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

