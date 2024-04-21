Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

NYSE EXR opened at $132.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.17%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

