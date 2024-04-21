F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) PT Lowered to $15.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stephens from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNB. Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.13 on Friday. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 413,698 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 479.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 93,159 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 663.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 202,853 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 100,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,230,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 45,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

