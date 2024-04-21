Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 345,138 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 336.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,138 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Veralto worth $36,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $59,869,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $47,229,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $32,474,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Veralto Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $88.89 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $92.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

