Federated Hermes Inc. Has $37.49 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $37,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,356.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,559.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,525.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,813.85.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

