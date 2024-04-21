Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 10,347 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $33,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $575.89 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $343.79 and a one year high of $626.67. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $587.38 and a 200-day moving average of $510.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

