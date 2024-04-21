Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $325.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

