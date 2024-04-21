First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.78% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.