First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.71 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

