Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.6%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.13. 9,028,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 52,628,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.