Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Raised to $170.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

GPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $215,643,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

