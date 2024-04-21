Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The firm has a market capitalization of $949.30 million, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
