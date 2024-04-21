Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $949.30 million, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

