Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP grew its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOGL opened at $154.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.63 and a 1-year high of $160.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
