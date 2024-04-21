Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 393.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 36.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 172.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 980,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after acquiring an additional 620,779 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 518,968 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 171.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 803,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 507,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

HESM stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.6343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HESM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

