Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158,918 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Hologic worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

