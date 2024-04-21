Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Impinj were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,290,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 111,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PI opened at $116.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 8.73. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $3,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $3,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $59,112.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,185 shares of company stock worth $12,767,674 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

