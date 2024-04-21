Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $218.16 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.34 and its 200 day moving average is $199.37.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.47.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

