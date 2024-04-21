Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Intevac worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,919 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Intevac by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 391,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 283,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 240,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intevac by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,679 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.61 on Friday. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

