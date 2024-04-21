Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Down 0.4%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $604.17 and last traded at $605.77. 259,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,230,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $608.38.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $642.93 and a 200 day moving average of $599.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.