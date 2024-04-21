Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Down 0.4%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $604.17 and last traded at $605.77. 259,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,230,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $608.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit
Intuit Trading Down 0.5 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.