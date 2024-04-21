Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Trading Down 1.9%

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 14,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 291,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $575.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

