Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.8%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $418.52 and last traded at $419.93. 19,251,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 45,213,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $423.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

