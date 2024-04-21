JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 2.3%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 1,561,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,514,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Several research analysts have commented on JD shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

JD.com Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,995 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,384 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

