Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EFC. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Ellington Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

