JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $273.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $273.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $216.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.58. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

