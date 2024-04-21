JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

