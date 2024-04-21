JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.28 and last traded at $51.48. Approximately 1,358,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,640,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
