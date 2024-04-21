KeyCorp Increases WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $96.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $81.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

