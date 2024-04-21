Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,664 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $160.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

