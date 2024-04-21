Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Trading Up 3.5%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 75,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 296,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBAI. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $778.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

