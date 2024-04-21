Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 4,797.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $37,499,992.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,288.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $416.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

LRMR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

