Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $289,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after buying an additional 606,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,612,000 after buying an additional 871,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $185.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.06. The stock has a market cap of $533.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

