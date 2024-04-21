Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.55. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $131.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 107.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

