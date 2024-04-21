Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires Shares of 289 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $122.20 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

