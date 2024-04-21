Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires Shares of 833 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.21.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

LNT opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

