Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys Shares of 100 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WSO opened at $396.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.17 and a 12 month high of $447.49.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

